Snack on this Omaha: Espinaca Dip from Copp's Pizza
A fun twist on two classic appetizers. 

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Espinaca Dip from Copp's Pizza Company

What it is: The perfect combination of creamy spinach dip with a not-too-spicy queso dip. The generous portion, which was a perfect amount for a table of five, is served with house-made corn chips.

Where you can find it: Copps Pizza, 7474 Towne Center Pkwy Suite 101, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion

Cost: $7.99 (don't forget tax and tip!)

More information: coppspizza.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

