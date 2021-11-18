Snack on this Omaha: Espinaca Dip from Copp's Pizza

A fun twist on two classic appetizers.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Espinaca Dip from Copp's Pizza Company
What it is: The perfect combination of creamy spinach dip with a not-too-spicy queso dip. The generous portion, which was a perfect amount for a table of five, is served with house-made corn chips.
Where you can find it: Copps Pizza, 7474 Towne Center Pkwy Suite 101, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion
Cost: $7.99 (don't forget tax and tip!)
More information: coppspizza.com
