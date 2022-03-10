 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Fried Zucchini from Dante

  • Updated
If you're a fan of fried veggies, this crisp and craveable appetizer is all you need to start a meal. 

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Fried Zucchini from Dante

What they are: Fresh zucchini sliced paper thin and deep-fried, then served with seasoning. 

Where you can find it: Dante Pizzeria, in Shops of Legacy, 16901 Wright Plaza No. 173

Cost: $4.50

More information: www.dantepizzeria.com

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

