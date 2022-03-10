Snack on this, Omaha: Fried Zucchini from Dante

If you're a fan of fried veggies, this crisp and craveable appetizer is all you need to start a meal.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Fried Zucchini from Dante What they are: Fresh zucchini sliced paper thin and deep-fried, then served with seasoning. Where you can find it: Dante Pizzeria, in Shops of Legacy, 16901 Wright Plaza No. 173
Snack on This 2021: Omaha World-Herald staff recommendations
This snack features festive candy-coated popcorn that has a rich vanilla taste. A good mix of sweet and savory in every kernel.
This snack is the perfect combination of creamy spinach dip with a not-too-spicy queso dip. The generous portion, which was a perfect amount for a table of five, is served with house-made corn chips.
This snack features a decadent brownie (ask for it to be warmed up) with two scoops of Ted & Wally's silky 20% butterfat ice cream (you can choose the flavors) topped with gooey hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
This peanut butter pie features a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter filling and whipped cream, and is topped with chopped peanuts.
This mini peanut butter cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cup pieces, whipped cream, another peanut butter cup piece and peanut butter drizzle.
This snack consists of an apple dipped in smooth caramel, then dipped again in white chocolate with cinnamon sugar coating and vanilla drizzle.
A fruit-filled variation of a traditional Italian classic, this treat adds a layer of apricots amid the lady fingers, cake and cream layers, and almond shavings on the top.
Pumpkin cake doughnuts with a creamy spiced ganache-like frosting and crumbles on top.
Sometimes called a "blondie," a blonde brownie is made without cocoa powder and has a rich vanilla flavor.
This British treat consists of a vanilla-almond custard blend, topped with a sugar icing and a candied cherry inside a buttery, flaky little tart crust.
