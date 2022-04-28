 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Gelato from Chocolaterie Stam in Papillion

Gelato, or Italian ice cream, is churned at a much slower rate than regular ice cream, which incorporates less air resulting in a more dense and flavorful treat. Both gelato and it's dairy-free counterpart, sorbetto, are prepared on site. 

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

What they are: Nearly a dozen flavors of gelato and sorbetto to choose from.

Where you can find it: Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion

Cost: $3.95 small; $4.50 medium; $4.95 large (pictured); $9.95 pint

More information: stamchocolateomaha.com

