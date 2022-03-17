 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snack on this, Omaha: Goat Cheese Peppadews from Pitch

  • 0

You often hear that simple food is the most delicious, and in this case that is the truth. Peppadew peppers are an amazing mixture of fruity, spicy and sweet, while the goat cheese tempers any of the heat.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Goat Cheese Peppadews from Pitch

Snack on this, Omaha: Goat Cheese Peppadews from Pitch

What they are: Six peppadews stuffed with goat cheese, baby greens served with a basil pesto vinaigrette, all drizzled with a balsamic reduction. 

Where you can find it: 5021 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132

Cost: $11

More information: pitchpizzeria.com

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hotel’s Orleans Room offering weekend brunch

Hotel’s Orleans Room offering weekend brunch

The menu will include signature dishes such as the French omelet and French toast along with the Reuben, which legend says was invented in the early part of the 20th century at the Blackstone Hotel on the same site.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four celebrities you didn't know were Irish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert