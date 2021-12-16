 Skip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Holiday Bonbons from Chocolaterie Stam in Papillion
These festive chocolate bombs will make hot cocoa time a joy for your holiday crew.
Holiday Bonbons from Chocolaterie Stam in Papillion

Celebrate the holidays with beautifully decorated bonbons with flavors inspired by the season covered in milk or dark chocolate. They are perfect for eating or gifting!

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. 

What it is: Bonbons beautifully decorated for the holidays. Offered in various box sizes with your choice of fillings: hazelnut praline, hazelnut truffle, sea salt caramel, pecan caramel, hazelnut cream, vanilla ganache, vanilla cream with cookie, mocha ganache, hazelnut praline, almond praline and orange, and honey vanilla. 

Where you can find it: Chocolaterie Stam, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion

Cost: $8.95 for a seasonal four-piece gift box

More information: shop.stamchocolate.com

 

