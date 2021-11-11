 Skip to main content
Snack on this Omaha: Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae from Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream
These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Ice cream can be great on a cold day when you couple it with a warm brownie and hot fudge.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

What it is: A decadent brownie (ask for it to be warmed up) with two scoops of Ted & Wally's silky 20% butterfat ice cream (you can choose the flavors) topped with gooey hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry on top. 

Where you can find it: Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream in the Old Market, 1120 Jackson St.

Cost: $8.08 (don't forget tax and tip!)

The Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae from Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream in the Old Market.

More information: tedandwallys.com

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

