Snack on this, Omaha: Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae from Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream

Ice cream can be great on a cold day when you couple it with a warm brownie and hot fudge.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae from Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream
What it is: A decadent brownie (ask for it to be warmed up) with two scoops of Ted & Wally's silky 20% butterfat ice cream (you can choose the flavors) topped with gooey hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry on top.
Where you can find it: Ted & Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream in the Old Market, 1120 Jackson St.