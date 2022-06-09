Snack on this, Omaha: Mango passionfruit ice cream from Zaltes

It's a bit off the beaten path, but Zaltes in Council Bluffs offers delicious, homemade ice cream in conventional and exotic flavors. Because their ice cream is homemade, Zaltes changes up their menu with new flavors every week. They even have some flavors that are dairy-free.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Mango Passionfruit Ice Cream from Zaltes

What it is: Dairy-free ice cream with a light, citrusy flavor that has just the right levels of sweet and tart, plus small chunks of fruit.

Where you can find it: Two locations in Council Bluffs: 229 Bennett Ave. (off of the Madison Avenue exit of Interstate 80 east), and 1102 N. 16th St.

Cost: $3.50 for a single scoop, $5.25 for a double scoop (don't forget tax and tip)

