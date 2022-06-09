 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snack on this, Omaha: Mango passionfruit ice cream from Zaltes

  • Updated
  • 0

It's a bit off the beaten path, but Zaltes in Council Bluffs offers delicious, homemade ice cream in conventional and exotic flavors. Because their ice cream is homemade, Zaltes changes up their menu with new flavors every week. They even have some flavors that are dairy-free. 

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Mango Passionfruit Ice Cream from Zaltes

Snack on this, Omaha: Mango passionfruit ice cream from Zaltes

What it is: Dairy-free ice cream with a light, citrusy flavor that has just the right levels of sweet and tart, plus small chunks of fruit. 

Where you can find it: Two locations in Council Bluffs: 229 Bennett Ave. (off of the Madison Avenue exit of Interstate 80 east), and 1102 N. 16th St.

Cost: $3.50 for a single scoop, $5.25 for a double scoop (don't forget tax and tip)

More information: facebook.com/zaltesscoopshop

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Halsey slams Maryland venue after flooding cancels show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert