Snack on this, Omaha: Mini doughnuts from The Dapper Doughnut

These warm, made-to-order mini doughnuts practically melt in your mouth. The bite-sized goodies are available in 21 toppings from your basic cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar, to more elaborate toppings such as bananas foster, turtle, cookies & creme and fluffernutter, just to name a few. We tried apple pie and lemon cream.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Mini doughnuts from The Dapper Doughnut

What they are: Made-to-order mini doughnuts with your choice of 21 toppings.

Where you can find it: 16827 Q St.

Cost: $4.99 for six (up to 2 flavors); $14.99 for 24 (up to 6 flavors); $27.99 for 48 (up to 12 flavors)