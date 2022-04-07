Snack on this, Omaha: Pan Dulce from Rico Pan

The quaint bakery in South Omaha offers a large variety of pan dulce. Walk in, grab a tray and tongs and help yourself to one sweet treat after another. A sign on the front door says masks are required.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Pan Dulce from Rico Pan

What they are: A variety of breads and baked goods with roots in South America, Central America and Mexico.

Where you can find it: 4030 S. 24th St.

Cost: Prices vary, our two treats were $2.40