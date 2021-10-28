Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Cup Mini Cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.
Peanut Butter Mini Cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
What it is: An individual-sized creamy cheesecake, topped with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cup pieces, whipped cream, another peanut butter cup piece and peanut butter drizzle. Where you can find it: The Omaha Bakery, at their new location at 10503 S. 15th St. in Bellevue, or 725 N. 210th St., Elkhorn. Cost: $3, many flavors available including salted caramel, Snickers, Twix, and more.
