Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Cup Mini Cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery
A perfectly-sized, decadent treat that will satisfy any cheesecake lover.

Mini peanut butter cup cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery, new location 10503 S 15th St, Bellevue. second location in Elkhorn Cost: $3 with many toppings available including salted caramel, Snickers, Twix, and more

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

What it is: An individual-sized creamy cheesecake, topped with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cup pieces, whipped cream, another peanut butter cup piece and peanut butter drizzle. 

Where you can find it: The Omaha Bakery, at their new location at 10503 S. 15th St. in Bellevue, or 725 N. 210th St., Elkhorn.

Cost: $3, many flavors available including salted caramel, Snickers, Twix, and more. (Don't forget tax and it's always nice to tip.)

More information: www.theomahabakery.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

