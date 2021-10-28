Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Cup Mini Cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery

A perfectly-sized, decadent treat that will satisfy any cheesecake lover.

Peanut Butter Mini Cheesecake from The Omaha Bakery

What it is: An individual-sized creamy cheesecake, topped with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cup pieces, whipped cream, another peanut butter cup piece and peanut butter drizzle.

Where you can find it: The Omaha Bakery, at their new location at 10503 S. 15th St. in Bellevue, or 725 N. 210th St., Elkhorn.

Cost: $3, many flavors available including salted caramel, Snickers, Twix, and more. (Don't forget tax and it's always nice to tip.)

