 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch
0 comments

Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch

Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch

What it is: Homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter filling and whipped cream, topped with chopped peanuts.

Where you can find it: On Koch's Facebook page. She's a home cook who bakes several pies a week and offers them for sale. She also has other varieties of pie such as key lime, caramel apple and sour cream raisin.

Cost: $20

110421-owh-od-snack-p1

More information: Call or text 402-968-5351 or message her at facebook.com/nancy.p.koch.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Garner reevaluated her alcohol intake during lockdown

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online bakery to have two pop-up events this month
Omaha Dines

Online bakery to have two pop-up events this month

Her baked goods include macarons in various flavors including caramel apple, snickerdoodle and red velvet and gluten-friendly brownies. She also sells cardamom caramels and hot cocoa bombs in varieties such as cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert