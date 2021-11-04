Snack on this Omaha: Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.
Peanut Butter Pie from Nancy Petersen Koch
What it is: Homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter filling and whipped cream, topped with chopped peanuts.
Where you can find it: On Koch's Facebook page. She's a home cook who bakes several pies a week and offers them for sale. She also has other varieties of pie such as key lime, caramel apple and sour cream raisin.
Cost: $20
More information: Call or text 402-968-5351 or message her at facebook.com/nancy.p.koch.
