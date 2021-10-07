Snack on this Omaha: Pumpkin Spice Donut from Square Donut

Nothing says fall like pumpkin spice everything. It is the signature flavor of autumn.
Pumpkin Spice Donut from Square Donut
What they are: Pumpkin cake doughnuts with a creamy spiced ganache-like frosting and crumbles on top. The perfect fall treat for any time of the day.
Where you can find them: Square Donut, 15825 W. Maple Road
Cost: $2.50 or $14.99 a half dozen
More information: squaredonutomaha.com
Need more pumpkin spice in your life? Try these TikTok recipes
1. Healthy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Who knew something as delicious and comforting as pumpkin spice pancakes could also be a healthy breakfast option? These vegan pumpkin spice pancakes from @that.veganbabe are topped with a high protein icing and sautéed apples.
@that.veganbabe
Who’s ready for 🎃 SZN!!?? ##pumpkinspicepancakes ##pumpkinspice ##autumn ##pumpkinpancakes ##veganpancakes♬ Papa Loves Mambo - Perry Como
2. Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Sandwiches
You might think fall isn’t the best time for a cold treat, but TikTok foodie @gabby.jaye proves there’s no wrong season for ice cream with these decadent pumpkin spice ice cream sandwiches.
@gabby.jaye
Day 6: Pumpkin spICE cream sandwiches! ##pumpkinspice ##icecream ##icecreamsandwich ##autumnaesthetic ##fyp ##pumpkinicecream @pillsbury @walmart♬ You're as Pretty as a Picture - Al Bowlly
3. Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls
Want to (pumpkin) spice up your normal cinnamon roll recipe? Try this perfect autumn breakfast recipe from TikTok creator @nicole_thenomad.
@nicole_thenomad
🎃 cinnamon rolls 🤤 if today’s the last day, ily. Find me on IG & YouTube 😢 ##pumpkinseason ##pumpkinspice ##pumpkincinnamonrolls ##cinnamonrolls ##fyp♬ original sound - Nicole Renard
