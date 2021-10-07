 Skip to main content
Snack on this Omaha: Pumpkin Spice Donut from Square Donut
A tasty pumpkin spice donut from Square Donut is a perfect fall treat.

 COURTNEY BRUMMER-CLARK, THE WORLD-HERALD

Fall is officially here, and ’tis the season for pumpkin spice.

Nothing says fall like pumpkin spice everything. It is the signature flavor of autumn.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

Pumpkin Spice Donut from Square Donut

Pumpkin Spice Donut from Square Donut

What they are: Pumpkin cake doughnuts with a creamy spiced ganache-like frosting and crumbles on top. The perfect fall treat for any time of the day.

Where you can find them: Square Donut, 15825 W. Maple Road

Cost: $2.50 or $14.99 a half dozen

More information: squaredonutomaha.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

