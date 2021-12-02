 Skip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House
Snack on this, Omaha: Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House

Sometimes a cheesy Christmas gift is a good thing, this holiday season treat your favorite curd nerd to something special. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds at Tap House.

Say cheese!

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. 

Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House

Snack on this, Omaha: Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House

What it is: Hunks of cheese (probably not actual squeaky curds, but who cares) in a light and crunchy batter with a smoky-sweet dipping sauce. 

Where you can find it: Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 579 N. 155th Plaza

Cost: $10.99 

More information: omahataphouse.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

