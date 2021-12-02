Snack on this, Omaha: Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House

Say cheese!
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Smoked Gouda Cheese Curds from Tap House
What it is: Hunks of cheese (probably not actual squeaky curds, but who cares) in a light and crunchy batter with a smoky-sweet dipping sauce.
Where you can find it: Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 579 N. 155th Plaza
Cost: $10.99
More information: omahataphouse.com
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Betsie Freeman
Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.
