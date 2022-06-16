 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Spinach Artichoke Dip from Spaghetti Works

A trip to Spaghetti Works is almost a requirement for anyone who lives or visits the metro area. With it's tasty Italian dishes, it is almost an institution.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Spinach Artichoke Dip from Spaghetti Works

Snack on this, Omaha: Spinach Artichoke Dip from Spaghetti Works

What it is: Found on the appetizer menu, this is a creamy and savory cheese dip with ample amounts of spinach and artichoke hearts. It comes served with slices of warm garlic bread.

Where you can find it: Two locations in the Omaha area: 502 S. 11th St. in the Old Market and 8416 Park Drive in Ralston.

Cost: $7.99 (don't forget tax and tip)

More information: spagworks.com

