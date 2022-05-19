 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Tart with mousse filling and ganache from Camille's Bakery

Looking for a luscious, delectable dessert? Camille's Bakery has you covered.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Maya Swirl (Tart with mousse filling and ganache)

What they are: A flaky tart filled with chocolate mousse and topped with a chocolate shell

Where you can find it: Camille's Bakery, 8717 Countryside Village

Cost: $2.95

More information: camillesbakery.com

