Snack on this, Omaha: Tart with mousse filling and ganache from Camille's Bakery

Looking for a luscious, delectable dessert? Camille's Bakery has you covered.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Maya Swirl (Tart with mousse filling and ganache)
What they are: A flaky tart filled with chocolate mousse and topped with a chocolate shell
Where you can find it: Camille's Bakery, 8717 Countryside Village
More information: camillesbakery.com
