Snack on this, Omaha: Tiramisu from Dolci Old Market

Last fall after we featured the apricot tiramisu at Dolci Old Market, a few people reached out praising the traditional tiramisu there as well.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Tiramisu from Dolci Old Market

What they are: This creamy treat is decadent in its rich coffee flavor and smooth cream topping. It is a great way to finish a meal or to have as a "just because" treat.

Where you can find it: 1003 Howard St., Omaha, NE 68102

Cost: $7.95