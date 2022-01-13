 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop
Chocolate times three? Yes, please.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. 

Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop 

What they are: Crunchy malted milk balls coated in decadent dark, milk and white chocolate. 

Where you can find it: Old Market Candy Shop, 1005 Howard St.

Cost: $14.95 per pound

More information: www.oldmarketcandy.com

Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop.
