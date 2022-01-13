Snack on this, Omaha: Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop

Chocolate times three? Yes, please.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop
What they are: Crunchy malted milk balls coated in decadent dark, milk and white chocolate.
Where you can find it: Old Market Candy Shop, 1005 Howard St.
Cost: $14.95 per pound
More information: www.oldmarketcandy.com
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Courtney Brummer-Clark
Features Editor
