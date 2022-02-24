 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Weekend at The Chocolate Season

  • 0

Unwind from the week with Waffle Weekends at The Chocolate Season. Buttermilk waffles are topped with creative combinations of flavors from Classic to The Baconator to Peaches n' Cream. Strawberries and Nutella was a special Valentine's weekend.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Waffle Weekend at The Chocolate Season

Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Weekend at The Chocolate Season

What they are: Light as can be and perfectly cooked buttermilk waffles topped with seven different combinations of toppings. Available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where you can find it: The Chocolate Season, 3855 Village Lane, Suite 100, Lincoln

Cost: Prices range from $8 to $10

More information: www.thechocolateseason.com

People are also reading…

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth cancels two virtual engagements as she continues to recover from 'mild' COVID symptoms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert