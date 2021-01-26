Snow makes this the perfect Takeout Tuesday for chili (and maybe cinnamon rolls)

Louie M’s Burger Lust, 1718 Vinton St. The menu here has chili con carne and green pork chili. The first is more traditional for accompanying all the homemade cinnamon rolls I’ve seen posted on Facebook as snow day projects. But I suspect that both would be satisfying on a blistery evening. “Louie M’s never disappoints,” one social media poster said. louiemsburgerlust.com

Just cinnamon rolls

Pettit’s Pastry, 502 N. 16th St., 311 N. 114th St. When you want traditional baked goods, go to the place with a 65-year history. The cinnamon rolls here are like Mom would make, baked fresh daily. If you’re making your own chili, these would be a worthy accompaniment. Warning: You probably won’t be able to resist the doughnuts, either. www.facebook.com/pettitspastry

Shandy’s Swedish Bakery, 13811 T Plaza. Along with delicious Swedish rye bread and other Scandinavian treats, this place sells cinnamon rolls in trays of seven. The bakery has pride in its product: “I’ve been told (they’re) the best cinnamon roll you’ll ever put in your mouth,” the website says. The picture sure looks inviting. shandysbakery.com