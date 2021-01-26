Snow makes this the perfect Takeout Tuesday for chili (and maybe cinnamon rolls)

On days like today, you think about chili.
And, if you’re from the Midwest, you probably think about cinnamon rolls as well. I know some people don’t understand the combo, but I find it irresistible.
Today’s expanded Takeout Tuesday offers lots of options, no matter how you roll.
Just chili
GI Forum, 2002 N St. People flock to this longtime South Omaha eatery for its Mexican food, and that includes its homemade pork chili, with chunks of meat floating in deep red broth. One poster on social media said “it’s fantastic and hot.” Another called it the best chili in town. giforumomaha.org
Nettie’s, 7110 Railroad Ave., Bellevue. The menu says this is the best chili anywhere, fiery hot and served with tortillas. A social media rumor contends that Nettie’s recipe is similar to but way more spicy than GI Forum’s. Be skeptical. Try both. nettiesmexicanrestaurant.com
Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill, 14615 West Maple Road, 14110 S St., 1515 S. 204th St. Homemade chili with add-ons such as sour cream, jalapeño and corn chips from Addy’s gets love on social media. I love my chili with all that stuff, so we’re on. And today, when there’s lots of snow, one of these locations just might be close to you. addysomaha.com
Louie M’s Burger Lust, 1718 Vinton St. The menu here has chili con carne and green pork chili. The first is more traditional for accompanying all the homemade cinnamon rolls I’ve seen posted on Facebook as snow day projects. But I suspect that both would be satisfying on a blistery evening. “Louie M’s never disappoints,” one social media poster said. louiemsburgerlust.com
Just cinnamon rolls
Pettit’s Pastry, 502 N. 16th St., 311 N. 114th St. When you want traditional baked goods, go to the place with a 65-year history. The cinnamon rolls here are like Mom would make, baked fresh daily. If you’re making your own chili, these would be a worthy accompaniment. Warning: You probably won’t be able to resist the doughnuts, either. www.facebook.com/pettitspastry
Shandy’s Swedish Bakery, 13811 T Plaza. Along with delicious Swedish rye bread and other Scandinavian treats, this place sells cinnamon rolls in trays of seven. The bakery has pride in its product: “I’ve been told (they’re) the best cinnamon roll you’ll ever put in your mouth,” the website says. The picture sure looks inviting. shandysbakery.com
Omaha Bakery, 608 S. 72nd St., 725 N. 210th St. Breads are baked fresh daily here, and it’s a good thing because the perfectly frosted cinnamon rolls are super delicious and super popular. Unlike some, they’re not huge, so you’re not faced with the dilemma of whether to eat an entire roll the size of a dinner plate. (I don’t know about you, but two smaller rolls make me feel less guilty than one giant pastry.) And if you’re looking for a cinnamon roll twist, the bakery has a gooey peanut butter roll that might start a whole new trend. omahabakery.com
Chili and cinnamon rolls
Danny’s Bar & Grill, 2007 N. 72nd St. Put this on your calendar. Now. Master’s Hand, a bakery in Tekamah, Nebraska, brings its famous cinnamon rolls to Danny’s on Fridays to pair with Danny’s chili. The special runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the rolls run out. The rolls won the 2020 title for world’s best cinnamon roll on worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com. Master’s Hand also offers its own chili with the rolls on Saturdays, if you want to take a drive. mastershandcandles.com, dannysbaromaha.com
Harold’s Koffee House, 8327 N. 30th St. This is one of my favorite places in Omaha. Everything is homemade, and the baked goods have been beloved since I was a northeast Omaha kid. A big cinnamon roll would taste great with Harold’s chili, made from a recipe that hasn’t changed in 50 years (Cumin is its not-so-secret ingredient, according to the menu.) haroldskoffeehouse.com
FarmHouse Cafe and Bakery, 3461 S. 84th St. This is one of my favorite places now that I’m a west-central Omaha adult. Its hearty Mom’s Chili comes with cheese and onions as toppings, and the delicious and gooey cinnamon rolls are big enough to share. When I want comfort food, this is a go-to. farmhousecafe.com
Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St., Ralston. Another place with great home cooking, Sojourn offers Blue Roof Farm Chili, a nod to owner Brad Groesser’s grandparents. I gave this place a rave review a while ago, so I have no reason to believe that the chili and homemade cinnamon rolls are anything but delicious. www.facebook.com/sojourncaferalston
