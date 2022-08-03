Snowballs in summer? Get the chill on at Omaha shaved ice stands

As summer trudges on, we're all looking for a more chill outlook on life.

You can find it with a sweet — or even sour — shaved ice treat. Trucks and stands selling snowballs (basically frozen relief in a cup) have been popping up across the city since late spring. Considering we’re looking at a stretch of temperatures in the 90s with heat indexes sometimes reaching 100 or higher, they look like the better option.

You need to act now, while summer’s still here, because most — if not all — of these places are seasonal.

Here are some to try before you fry:

New Orleans Sneaux: Snowballs made from ice that’s shaved as fine as actual snow are said to have originated in New Orleans in the 1920s. This veteran-owned food truck brings them to Omaha in the 21st century. It features a number of innovative flavors such as mangonade, with fresh mangos, chemoy (savory Mexican sauce made from fruit) and a tamerindo stick (tamerind candy). Some of its snowballs contain spirits. It’s frequently parked at Trucks & Taps, 5402 S. 108th St., and this week will be at Zorinsky Lake on Friday night, the Bellevue Farmers Market on Saturday morning and the Florence Mill Farmers Market on Sunday. facebook.com/neworleanssneaux

Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery: Billed as the first icery in the world, Carousel’s serves super-creamy soft-serve frozen ice “made from a family-secret recipe.” It comes in several flavors — including mango and cotton candy — without dairy or fat. You’ll find the truck parked at numerous fundraisers, craft fairs, kids sporting events and school carnivals across the city of Omaha, usually announced at facebook.com/carouselsofwestomaha. And you can engage the truck for your event at carousels.com.

Spectrum Snoballs: This traveling shaved-ice trailer launched in April, making it one of the newest such businesses in the city. It has about 60 flavors, including several unusual treats such as Cajun red hot and Creole cream cheese. Nearly every flavor can be made sugar free. The trailer has shown up at events around town and parks at sites around the city when it’s not at a festival or party. Look for where it’s going at facebook.com/spectrumsnoballs.

Summer Sno: You’ll find this locally owned shaved-ice stand in the same spot — 306 S. Adams St. in Papillion — all the time. It has outdoor seating and offers curbside pickup. It frequently donates a portion of its proceeds to local school organizations, Scout troops and other entities. It features a flavor of the day; one recent offering — peachy keen — sounds delightful. It’s a mix of peach, strawberry and coconut cream. facebook.com/tropicalsnowshavedice

Hoagie’s Hawaiian Ice: This is another spot with a permanent home — it’s in the parking lot of Family Video at 168th and Blondo Streets. It goes all out with the tropical theme — a couple of its many flavors include deep blue sea (blue raspberry, pink lemonade and pina colada) and beach bum (cherry, orange, peach and pineapple.) You can sit outdoors near the stand to enjoy your treats. facebook.com/hoagiesice

Snow Daze: These two cute and colorful little trailers park at 72nd and Dodge Streets in the Fed Ex lot and at Vinton Square near 24th and Vinton Streets. Unusual flavors include horchata and pickle surprise. There’s usually a schedule of times and places on its Facebook page. facebook.com/snowdazeshavediceomaha