Some Omaha restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

If you haven’t yet squared away your Christmas weekend meal plans, here are some restaurant and takeout options to consider.
Now through Christmas Eve
V. Mertz, 1022 Howard St. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Monday. vmertz.com
Open Christmas Eve
Cascio’s, 1620 S. 10th St. 4 to 8 p.m. casciosteakhouse.com
Gorat’s, 4917 Center St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. goratsomaha.com
Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. railcaromaha.com
Pitch Pizzeria, 5021 Underwood Ave., 17808 Burke St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. pitchpizzeria.com
801 Chophouse, 1403 Farnam St. 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended. 801chophouse.com
Moran’s Grill, inside the American Legion at 230 W. Lincoln, Papillion. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. moransgrill.com
Ref’s Sports Bar & Grill, 9725 Giles Road, La Vista and 18920 Edna St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. refssportsbarlavista.com
Hiro 88, 3655 N.120th St., 1308 Jackson St., 17664 Welch Plaza. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. hiro88.com
J. Gilbert’s, 1010 Capitol Ave. 4 to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. jgilberts.com
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 5055 S. 155th St., 829 Tara Plaza in Papillion, 11002 Emmet St., 18725 West Maple Road, 1405 Fort Crook Road South in Bellevue, 3036 S. Expressway St. in Council Bluffs. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. la-mesa.com
Herbe Sainte, 1934 S. 67th St. 5 to 10 p.m. herbesainteomaha.com
Big Fred’s Pizza, 1101 S. 119th St. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. bigfredspizza.com
Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St. Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended. lebouillonomaha.com
Omaha Prime, 415 S. 11th St. 4 to 7:30 p.m. omaha-prime.com
Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Astoria Biryani House, 5010 S. 108th St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:15 p.m. Christmas Eve, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:15 p.m. Christmas. astoriaomaha.com
Yummy Crab, 7051 Ames Ave. Noon to 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas. yummycrabomaha.com
Szechuan Express, 315 N. 114th St. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. dine in, 2 to 9:30 p.m. takeout Christmas Day. szechuanexpressne.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 222 S. 15th St. 3 to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. sullivanssteakhouse.com
The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, 1203 S. 180th St., 20231 Manderson St., 11336 S. 96th St., Papillion. 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Christmas Eve, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day. thegoodlifeomaha.com
Kona Grill, 295 N. 170th St. 2 to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. konagrill.com
Jaipur Indian Restaurant & Brew, 10922 Elm St. and 5018 Underwood Ave. 4 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas. Reservations recommended. omahathejaipur.com
If you know of any restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, email freeman@owh.com
