 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Some Omaha restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve
0 comments

Some Omaha restaurants open on Christmas and Christmas Eve

You may think of this ultimate stuffed pie as Christmas dinner to go! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

If you haven’t yet squared away your Christmas weekend meal plans, here are some restaurant and takeout options to consider.

Now through Christmas Eve

V. Mertz, 1022 Howard St. The restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Monday. vmertz.com

Open Christmas Eve

Cascio’s, 1620 S. 10th St. 4 to 8 p.m. casciosteakhouse.com

Gorat’s, 4917 Center St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. goratsomaha.com

Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. railcaromaha.com

Pitch Pizzeria, 5021 Underwood Ave., 17808 Burke St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. pitchpizzeria.com

801 Chophouse, 1403 Farnam St. 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended. 801chophouse.com

Moran’s Grill, inside the American Legion at 230 W. Lincoln, Papillion. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. moransgrill.com

Ref’s Sports Bar & Grill, 9725 Giles Road, La Vista and 18920 Edna St. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. refssportsbarlavista.com

Hiro 88, 3655 N.120th St., 1308 Jackson St., 17664 Welch Plaza. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. hiro88.com

J. Gilbert’s, 1010 Capitol Ave. 4 to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. jgilberts.com

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 5055 S. 155th St., 829 Tara Plaza in Papillion, 11002 Emmet St., 18725 West Maple Road, 1405 Fort Crook Road South in Bellevue, 3036 S. Expressway St. in Council Bluffs. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. la-mesa.com

Herbe Sainte, 1934 S. 67th St. 5 to 10 p.m. herbesainteomaha.com

Big Fred’s Pizza, 1101 S. 119th St. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. bigfredspizza.com

Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St. Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended. lebouillonomaha.com

Omaha Prime, 415 S. 11th St. 4 to 7:30 p.m. omaha-prime.com

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Astoria Biryani House, 5010 S. 108th St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:15 p.m. Christmas Eve, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:15 p.m. Christmas. astoriaomaha.com

Yummy Crab, 7051 Ames Ave. Noon to 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas. yummycrabomaha.com

Szechuan Express, 315 N. 114th St. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. dine in, 2 to 9:30 p.m. takeout Christmas Day. szechuanexpressne.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 222 S. 15th St. 3 to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. sullivanssteakhouse.com

The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, 1203 S. 180th St., 20231 Manderson St., 11336 S. 96th St., Papillion. 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Christmas Eve, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day. thegoodlifeomaha.com

Kona Grill, 295 N. 170th St. 2 to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. konagrill.com

Jaipur Indian Restaurant & Brew, 10922 Elm St. and 5018 Underwood Ave. 4 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas. Reservations recommended. omahathejaipur.com

If you know of any restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, email freeman@owh.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert