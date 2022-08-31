Sought-after charcuterie artist opens his own shop

Nick McGee, who amassed a following as a charcuterie specialist at a Hy-Vee supermarket, now has his own business.

He’s operating the new venture, For the King Charcuterie, out of a commissary kitchen at Oak View Mall. He has an associate degree in culinary arts from Metropolitan Community College and worked his way through school with the Hy-Vee job.

He makes small, medium and large charcuterie boards as well as charcuterie tables, both standard and vegan, starting at $60. He can execute custom themes and is available for classes and demonstrations.

You’ll find a list of ways to order and photos of his creations at forthekingcharcuterie.com.