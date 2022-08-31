 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sought-after charcuterie artist opens his own shop

  • 0
Husker season subscription promos

Sign up today! Go to omaha.com/subscribe

Nick McGee, who amassed a following as a charcuterie specialist at a Hy-Vee supermarket, now has his own business.

He’s operating the new venture, For the King Charcuterie, out of a commissary kitchen at Oak View Mall. He has an associate degree in culinary arts from Metropolitan Community College and worked his way through school with the Hy-Vee job.

He makes small, medium and large charcuterie boards as well as charcuterie tables, both standard and vegan, starting at $60. He can execute custom themes and is available for classes and demonstrations.

You’ll find a list of ways to order and photos of his creations at forthekingcharcuterie.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert