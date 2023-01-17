Spaghetti benefit planned to help Bellevue restaurant that was destroyed by fire

A benefit to support the employees of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant is set for Sunday at Stocks & Bonds bar in Ralston.
The benefit, from noon to 8 p.m. at Stocks & Bonds, 8528 Park Drive, will include food, music, a silent auction, face painting, raffles, a bake sale and more.
The Galley, Orsi’s, Rotella’s Bakery and the Eastside Gents car club will serve a spaghetti dinner. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children.
Nettie’s is also preparing some of its customer favorites for sale. They will be prepackaged at the event or you can pre-order at 402-676-5812. A dozen enchiladas, beef or chicken, will be $40 in advance or $45 that day; a bowl of salsa or chili will be $7 in advance or $8 that day.
A fire destroyed the iconic, 35-year-old Bellevue restaurant late last year, displacing employees. Funds raised at the benefit will go toward helping them during this transition.
