Spring fling: Baseball, hoops and wings for Takeout Tuesday

Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St. This Wednesday-through-Sunday hangout in the Blackstone District has some distinct wings: Korean BBQ, with gochujang, hoisin, soy, sake and kimchi; Thai, with sweet chili habanero, pickled daikon and carrot, plus spices; and T.L.C., with tequila, lime, chipotle, roasted garlic, cilantro and escabeche. Each of those styles also comes on cauliflower “wings.” I’m trying that.

Oscar’s, 17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, 16230 Evans Plaza. Diners and social media commenters love the char-buffed wings here — they’re sauced, then finished on the grill. You also can get them double dipped in sauce after that. One sauce, Kujo, is designated HOT in parentheses. I don’t know about you, but I think the capital letters mean business. You can also get your wings naked.