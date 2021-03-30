Spring fling: Baseball, hoops and wings for Takeout Tuesday

Thursday is opening day for Major League Baseball.
March Madness resumes Saturday, with the championship game on April 5.
Looks like it’s prime time for TV with a side of chicken wings.
Omaha has enough great wings that you could choose a different restaurant for each game. For planning purposes, we’re highlighting them on Takeout Tuesday for reference when the games begin — though nobody’s stopping you from starting today.
Just leave room for Easter ham.
Ray’s Original Buffalo Wings, 120 S. 31st Ave. This is where I tried my first spicy wing and I was hooked. The traditional homemade Buffalo sauce is house-made and delicious. I’m pretty sure I will get roasted for this, but I’m also partial to boneless wings with Ray’s sweet chili or tequila lime sauces. Infinitely less messy and just as tasty.
Tracks Lounge, 1506 S. 60th St. A social media poster who lived outside Buffalo, New York, before moving to Omaha said her four-year search for authentic wings ended here. They met all her requirements: crispy skin, traditional Buffalo sauce flavor and lots of sauce. A bonus, at least for me: Tracks offers a Guinness beer-infused honey barbecue sauce.
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St. This Wednesday-through-Sunday hangout in the Blackstone District has some distinct wings: Korean BBQ, with gochujang, hoisin, soy, sake and kimchi; Thai, with sweet chili habanero, pickled daikon and carrot, plus spices; and T.L.C., with tequila, lime, chipotle, roasted garlic, cilantro and escabeche. Each of those styles also comes on cauliflower “wings.” I’m trying that.
Oscar’s, 17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, 16230 Evans Plaza. Diners and social media commenters love the char-buffed wings here — they’re sauced, then finished on the grill. You also can get them double dipped in sauce after that. One sauce, Kujo, is designated HOT in parentheses. I don’t know about you, but I think the capital letters mean business. You can also get your wings naked.
Salty Dog Bar and Grill, 2411 S. 24th St., Council Bluffs. The menu here has a section devoted to “Wingology.” Proof that the proprietors have given a little thought to the subject. They also have the popular char-buffed wings in addition to extra crispy, which are fried for 20 minutes. The heat level starts at medium and ends up at ghost pepper — “Not for the faint of heart,” the menu says.
