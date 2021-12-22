 Skip to main content
Steak is Nebraska's Christmas favorite
Steak is Nebraska's Christmas favorite

Move over, gingerbread. Nebraska’s Christmas favorite is steak. A survey by christmas.co.uk concluded that Nebraska’s favorite Christmas treat is steak.

The website asked 3,485 Americans to name their top Christmas food and used the answers to compile an overall winner as well as state-by-state rankings.

The survey found that the most iconic yuletide treat in the nation is pumpkin pie, which was the favorite in New Hampshire as well.

Steak ranked 12th in the nation. No. 2 was crescent rolls, Alabama’s favorite. And no. 3 was green bean casserole, the favorite in Utah. You either love it or you hate it, I guess. (I am in the second camp.)

The nation’s least favorite Christmas dish is lutefisk, an iconic food in Minnesota this time of year. An acquired taste, to be sure.

