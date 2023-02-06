Restaurants and bars all over the metro area have big plans for Valentine’s Day. How about you? Here are some suggestions:

Cupid’s Corner Valentine Pop-Up Bar, Max and Joe’s Tavern and Tasting Room, 3576 Farnam St. A special Valentine’s Day drink menu will be available from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 14. beercornerusa.com

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen, 6706 Frances St. Reservations are now being accepted for Valentine’s Day with seating available in the main restaurant and the whisky room. You can choose from a limited regular menu or a special five-course dinner with a drink. saffronurbankitchen.com

A Casserole to Go, 5520 Miller Ave., Ralston. Cookie decorating kits are available for $20. Eight heart-shaped cookies come with frostings, sprinkles and candy toppings for pickup or delivery. acasseroletogo.com

Lux American Grill, 9839 S. 96th St., Papillion. You can win a free three-course Valentine’s dinner with wine and champagne if you like the restaurant’s Facebook page, then share the contest post and tag a friend. If you don’t win, the special dinner is $75 and includes a shared appetizer, two entrees and a shared dessert plus wine or champagne. Reservations are available at 402-502-6999. facebook.com/luxamericangrill

Osteria Kayla, 406 N. Main St., Fremont. A special Valentine’s Day menu will be served Friday through Feb. 14, including caprese skewers, salad, blackened mahi-mahi, porterhouse steak and cannoli. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Reservations are recommended at 402-816-4340. osteriakayla.com

Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Beers With Your Boo, at 6 p.m. Feb. 13, includes two Full-Fledged Brewing Co. craft beers (you can sub cider or wine), a Rustic Cuts charcuterie board, a candy buffet station and music from Paul Hart until 8:30 p.m. The setting will be romantic, with candles, dim lights and flowers. Tickets, $35, are required and are available at eventbrite.com.

Virtuoso Pizza, 6056 Maple St. A Valentine’s Take & Bake special includes seafood lasagna, baguettes, house salad and two strawberry cannolis for $55. Pickup is Friday, Saturday and Valentine’s Day (even though the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for pickups.) Order online at virtuosopizza.com.

Chef Around the Block, 220 S. 31st Ave., Suite 3105. Valentine’s Day dinner will be served at 5 and 8 p.m. The menu is apple and brie balsamic crostini, roasted red pepper and tomato bisque, Caesar salad, steak or chicken, and a dessert trio, all for $85. You can reserve a spot at chefaroundtheblock.com.

Lighthouse Bar & Grill, 10215 S. 168th Ave., Suite 201. They’re serving a special Valentine’s menu from Friday through the holiday, with items such as filet mignon, salmon and pastas. They encourage early reservations at 405-504-1915 (option 1), by email at omahalighthouse@gmail.com or Facebook message.

Dan & Jami’s Railway Bar and Grill, 115 S. 12th St. Council Bluffs. A Valentine’s Day dinner special for two includes 16-ounce ribeye steaks, salads, soup, baked potatoes and complimentary champagne for $39.99. railwaycb.com

Tiny House Bar, 1411 S. 13th St. Colorbook & Chill, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, offers singles ($25) and couples ($35) the chance to create together. Everyone gets a coloring book and coloring utensils, plus a rose and a small box of chocolates. Cocktails and mocktails will be served. RSVP and information at facebook.com/tinyhousebar.

Stella & Irene’s Cafe and Boutique, 500 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs. A Galentine’s Day luncheon on Feb. 14 will feature strawberry and creme crepes and raspberry glazed pork tenderloin. Each diner will get a free pair of Valentine earrings, and each reserved table will be entered in a Valentine pampering package. For reservations, call 712-796-4114.

The Granary, 7401 Main St., Ralston. Valentine’s at the Granary features wine tasting and small bite pairings, souvenir wine glasses, a photo booth and artisan market and live music from 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Valentine’s Day. A table for two is $99; a table for four is $189 and an add-on experience including VIP parking, a bottle of wine, two Bushwacker’s drink tickets and a long-stemmed rose, is $60 more. For more information, contact Molly at info@atthegranary.com For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

If you know of a restaurant that’s has a special Valentine’s Day plan, let us know. Email freeman@owh.com.