Stokes has new weekend brunch menu

As if bottomless mimosas aren’t enough, Stokes recently unveiled new menu offerings for its weekend brunches.
The items include a shrimp omelet, strawberry crepes, croissant scrambler and crispy sriracha glazed bacon.
Brunch is served at both locations of Stokes: on Howard Street in the Old Market and near 144th Street and West Dodge Road. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
And those mimosas? They come in eight bottomless flavors for $14 and a penny for each refill.
