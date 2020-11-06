Stories Coffee Co. opens in The Switch food hall

Stories Coffee Co. opens today at The Switch Beer & Food Hall in the Blackstone District.

It's the third location of the business locally owned by Dan and Brooke Loutzenhiser. The others are at 114th and Davenport Streets and inside Lifegate Church near 156th Street and West Dodge Road.

Stories adds a full coffee bar to Switch's food and drink roster. It also will serve muffins, donuts and breakfast sandwiches, plus light lunch and dinner options. Switch is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Stories mission includes giving a portion of its profits to community organizations.

The Loutzenhisers bought Stories three years ago and opened their flagship location on Davenport Street last March.

Dan's father, Jim, also is involved in the business. He has been roasting coffee beans in small batches for a decade.

For a menu and more information, go to theswitchblackstone.com

