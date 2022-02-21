Sugar Coma Custom Treats to reopen March 1 in new location

Sugar Coma Custom Treats is moving to the Summit Pointe shopping center near 144th Street and West Center Road.
Shop owners closed the previous location near 142nd and U Streets last week to prepare their new store, which will open March 1.
The bakery sells custom-made cakes, plus cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats. It also offers baking and food-decorating classes.
Visit sugarcomatreats.com to learn more.
