 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sugar Coma Custom Treats to reopen March 1 in new location

  • 0

Sugar Coma Custom Treats is moving to the Summit Pointe shopping center near 144th Street and West Center Road.

Shop owners closed the previous location near 142nd and U Streets last week to prepare their new store, which will open March 1.

The bakery sells custom-made cakes, plus cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats. It also offers baking and food-decorating classes.

Visit sugarcomatreats.com to learn more.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers thanks Shailene Woodley after split

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert