Sunday brunch returning to Mahoney State Park

The restaurant in the lodge at Mahoney State Park is bringing back its Sunday brunch.

The View at Mahoney State Park will offer a spread including breakfast favorites, plus roast chicken, mashed potatoes, casseroles, soups, salads and desserts beginning today.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said it will start on a small scale “to get back in the swing of things.” Restaurant operators promise new items and say they’ll reveal the Easter brunch menu soon.

The View is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Visit facebook.com/theviewatmahoney for more information.

