Sunday brunches will be served at former Flatiron Cafe

Food service is coming back to the site of the former Flatiron Cafe, which closed last year as a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Omaha entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew is opening Dandelion at the Flatiron, a space for pop-up meals and other events, on Sunday in the historic triangular Flatiron Building near 17th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

“We have an agreement with the building owners to do events, tastings and dinners inside the former cafe,” he said.

He’s modeling it after his popular Dandelion Pop-Up series. Chefs from across the city come each Friday to prepare lunches for sale in a courtyard at 13th and Howard Streets.

At Flatiron, he’s starting with Sunday brunches each week.

“Different (chefs) will come in and reinvigorate the Flatiron space,” Bartholomew said. “It’s always fun to have these young guys. We think it will get attention from other big-name chefs in town. We are looking forward to an infusion of talent.”

He’s also anticipating that one of those chefs will find success with the pop-up brunches and open a new restaurant on that site.