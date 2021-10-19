Swartz's Delicatessen closes; owner cites food costs, supply issues

After five years of selling bagels and schmear, pastrami on rye and latkes, Swartz’s Delicatessen in Countryside Village is calling it quits.
Owner Shervin Ansari said rising costs and supply chain issues forced him out of business.
“It’s the same thing for everyone: food costs, labor costs,” he said Monday as workers dismantled his restaurant in the strip mall near 87th and Pacific Streets. “There are no margins to be a restaurant owner anymore.”
When he opened, Ansari said, wholesale prices used to escalate seasonally; the cost of eggs doubled around Easter and Passover, for example. But now, they just remain high or get higher.
He said he decided to close Swartz’s when it became clear that the cost of food was not going down anytime soon.
Ansari said he’s sold much of his equipment to the restaurant that he expects to occupy his space. He didn’t know the nature of that business, he said, though he was sure it wouldn’t be a Jewish deli.
A call to the Countryside Village management company was not immediately returned.
The closure leaves the city without a kosher-style Jewish deli. When Swartz’s opened in January 2017, Omaha foodies said it was a welcome addition to the local dining scene. People posting on social media Monday were lamenting the loss of favorites such as whitefish salad and chopped liver.
Ansari said problems obtaining some of the foods traditionally served at Jewish delis — Dr. Brown’s soda and matzoh, for instance — also contributed to his decision to close.
An order for salami “has been in for eight months” with no delivery in sight, he said.
A decline in business didn’t precipitate his decision, he said.
“We had a profitable business that was in demand,” he said. “”We were still in demand, the sales were still there, but the margins shrunk.”
He said he thinks it will be two years before food prices ease and supply issues are corrected.
“After that, we’ll see what the world has in store,” he said.
In the meantime, he will continue to offer catering on his website. Email info@swartzsdeli.com to order or for more information.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267