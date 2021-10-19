Swartz's Delicatessen closes; owner cites food costs, supply issues

After five years of selling bagels and schmear, pastrami on rye and latkes, Swartz’s Delicatessen in Countryside Village is calling it quits.

Owner Shervin Ansari said rising costs and supply chain issues forced him out of business.

“It’s the same thing for everyone: food costs, labor costs,” he said Monday as workers dismantled his restaurant in the strip mall near 87th and Pacific Streets. “There are no margins to be a restaurant owner anymore.”

When he opened, Ansari said, wholesale prices used to escalate seasonally; the cost of eggs doubled around Easter and Passover, for example. But now, they just remain high or get higher.

He said he decided to close Swartz’s when it became clear that the cost of food was not going down anytime soon.

Ansari said he’s sold much of his equipment to the restaurant that he expects to occupy his space. He didn’t know the nature of that business, he said, though he was sure it wouldn’t be a Jewish deli.

A call to the Countryside Village management company was not immediately returned.