 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Switch Food Hall to close for update, reopen with new lineups

  • 0

You have until the end of June to visit the Switch Food & Beer Hall.

The hall in the Blackstone District will close June 26 for a redo. It will reopen in the fall under new management with all-new food and drink vendors and concepts. It launched in June 2020.

Businesses currently in the hall will have a number of sales and promotions during the month of June.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals 'tough' battle with Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert