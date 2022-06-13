Switch Food Hall to close for update, reopen with new lineups

You have until the end of June to visit the Switch Food & Beer Hall.

The hall in the Blackstone District will close June 26 for a redo. It will reopen in the fall under new management with all-new food and drink vendors and concepts. It launched in June 2020.

Businesses currently in the hall will have a number of sales and promotions during the month of June.

