Switch Food Hall to close for update, reopen with new lineups

You have until the end of June to visit the Switch Food & Beer Hall.
The hall in the Blackstone District will close June 26 for a redo. It will reopen in the fall under new management with all-new food and drink vendors and concepts. It launched in June 2020.
Businesses currently in the hall will have a number of sales and promotions during the month of June.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267