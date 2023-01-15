Switch has switched up. New revamp, Kamp Blackstone food hall now open

Omaha’s newest food hall, Kamp Blackstone, brings an elevated approach to traditional dining.

The business opened at the end of November following the June 26, 2022, closure of Switch, which had occupied the space at 3618 Farnam St. for two years. The food hall is the latest business venture for the Extra Credit Group. Michael Sanchez and partner Jake Dawson kept Switch’s multiple-vendor design but replaced the eateries with concept restaurants unique to the Kamp location.

Kamp is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it is nothing if not eclectic. The interior features colorful decorations, quirky murals, neon lights, psychedelic fonts and multiple homages to Kamp’s logo, a lion’s head. Lo-fi hip-hop (a type of downtempo music) plays over the speakers as people type on their computers, enjoy a drink or try out one of Kamp’s concept food establishments.

Burger joint Single Double opened Nov. 28, the same day as Kamp’s grand opening. The menu includes — you guessed it — a single- or double-patty burger topped with the restaurant’s signature “SD” sauce, caramelized onions, house pickles and cheese.

The Kamp bar, in the center of the open-concept space, also opened Nov. 28. Happy hour is all day on Monday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. One signature cocktail on the menu, the Jungle Gin, is a play on gin and fruit juice with in-house basil foam that’s imprinted with a logo using a ripple machine.

For those participating in dry January, Kamp has you covered. Every Wednesday, the bar rolls out a new signature mocktail. For example, the Mock Energy is a lemonade seltzer drink mixed with Red Bull for a perfect nonalcoholic boost of energy.

Kamp’s newest addition, Kamp Concessions, opened Dec. 21. The red and white kiosk is a modern homage to the event concession stands we know and love. The menu includes American classics like gourmet hot dogs (or “glizzys”), stuffed tater tots (“hotty totties”), fried chicken sandwiches, personal pizzas, movie theater popcorn and much more. The concession also includes some necessities and toiletries for the residents of the Blackstone Corner Apartments upstairs.

The Pluck-You-Dawg swaps the hot dog for crispy chicken tenders dipped in a honey-spiced glaze on a toasted bun. The crunchy tenders are topped with sweet and spicy pickles and a drip of what’s billed as “garlic magic.”

If you are hungry for a traditional-style hot dog, the Kamp Klassic might be a suitable option. The hot dog is topped with just about everything that can fit in the bun, including diced jalapeño, ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion and chives.

Although Kamp has been open since November, more distinctive restaurants are still scheduled to open in the coming months.

“We’re staggered the vendors’ opening dates to give each establishment its special grand opening,” said bartender Barrett Zorn.

Angelwingz, a chicken wing joint, will open Wednesday. The final eatery to open is Nice Rollz, a sushi spot that will open in mid- to late February.

Kamp Blackstone is across from the historic Cottonwood Hotel and next to longtime Omaha bar food staple Crescent Moon.