Taco Bell adding fish tacos for Lent

Alaska flounder fish tacos are on the menu at Taco Bell.
The fast-food Mexican chain brought back the item for Lent with a two for $5 special.
Ads say they’re bigger and better than the restaurant’s previous fish tacos. The flounder is wild-caught in glacier-fed waters of Alaska, coated in seasoned batter and fried until crispy. It’s drizzled with chipotle lime sauce, topped with queso fresco, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo and tucked in a warm flour tortilla.
They will be available through April 17.
