Taco Tequila Tuesdays involve trolley and tunes

You can take a taco Tuesday tour complete with margaritas from now through June 22.

Participants on the Ollie the Trolley tour will get a taco and drink at three authentic Mexican restaurants in Omaha for $49.95 per person. It starts at GI Forum, 2002 N. St., moves on to Howard’s Charro Cafe, 4443 S. 13th, and ends at Epoca Cantina, 1101 Davenport St. #150.

A tour guide, who sings in a mariachi band, will teach participants songs and talk about south Omaha culture as they travel from site to site.

The tours run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can reserve a spot at olliethetrolley.com. Participants are asked to arrive at the GI Forum by 5:15 p.m. for check-in.

