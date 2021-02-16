Takeout Tuesday and Mardi Gras converge: A tour of Omaha's Southern food

A Taste of New Orleans, inside Ted & Wally’s, 6023 Maple St. Born of a popular food truck, Taste of New Orleans is the real deal. Frog legs — found frequently in Southern joints — are an occasional special here. The menu also features an assortment of po’boys, including fried oyster, not always easy to find. And there’s something called andouille sausage loaded fries. I have to try that first.

Wayne’s New Skoo BBQ, 4865 Center St. We would be remiss if our Southern food tour didn’t include barbecue. The menu here has the usual brisket, pork and chicken and a few twists, including Carolina-style sauce and sides such as dirty rice and fried cabbage with bacon. You can also get all the smoked meats, including hot links, on nachos, which sounds awesome.