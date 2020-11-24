Takeout Tuesday: Eat healthy in advance of your Thanksgiving feast

It can be tough to come up with a dining strategy for Thanksgiving week.

You want to be hungry enough to enjoy what arguably is the best feast of the year — even in downsized fashion because of the pandemic. But you don’t want to starve yourself Monday through Wednesday.

Plus, as a responsible adult, you realize you might need to eat healthy food the rest of the week to atone for Thursday’s gravy, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

That brings us to Takeout Tuesday. You can find healthy options at each of this week’s restaurants and have more time to cook for Turkey Day.

Ninjaa Japan Restaurant, 7641 Cass St. We tried this for the first time Sunday, and we will go back, though we won’t have to for a while. The portions are huge. We should have ordered one entrée to share, and even then there would have been leftovers. Try the teriyaki beef, chicken and shrimp, with lots of crunchy veggies. The sauce is just right — tasty but not overwhelming. And the crab rangoons have ample filling. Note to DoorDash: Somehow, a big puddle of sauce made its way to the bottom of the bag, and it was a mess. ninjaajapanexpress.com