Takeout Tuesday: Healthy Omaha options in advance of your Thanksgiving feast

It can be tough to come up with a dining strategy for Thanksgiving week.
You want to be hungry enough to enjoy what arguably is the best feast of the year — even in downsized fashion because of the pandemic. But you don’t want to starve yourself Monday through Wednesday.
Plus, as a responsible adult, you realize you might need to eat healthy food the rest of the week to atone for Thursday’s gravy, stuffing and pumpkin pie.
That brings us to Takeout Tuesday. You can find healthy options at each of this week’s restaurants and have more time to cook for Turkey Day.
Ninjaa Japan Restaurant, 7641 Cass St. We tried this for the first time Sunday, and we will go back, though we won’t have to for a while. The portions are huge. We should have ordered one entrée to share, and even then there would have been leftovers. Try the teriyaki beef, chicken and shrimp, with lots of crunchy veggies. The sauce is just right — tasty but not overwhelming. And the crab rangoons have ample filling. Note to DoorDash: Somehow, a big puddle of sauce made its way to the bottom of the bag, and it was a mess. ninjaajapanexpress.com
Coolgreens, 8990 West Center Road and 3618 Farnam St., Suite A. Omaha native Joshua Vollertsen brought this chain to Omaha, and it has received high marks on social media. It offers unlimited toppings on salads, with the exception of protein. Entrées receiving raves include a pesto chicken sandwich, grain bowls with lots of veggies (one diner said the honey lime vinaigrette was “super tasty”) and the white bean chicken chili. coolgreens.com
El Basha, 7503 Pacific St. This neighborhood favorite has always offered takeout. That’s good, because the cozy, dark-lit dining room often was crowded in the pre-pandemic days. Try the shawarma, marinated beef or chicken served over rice with tomatoes, onions and tahini or garlic sauce. It’s wonderful. The Greek salad with pita wedges is a delicious meal in itself. And be sure to get hummus as an appetizer. I think this is where I’ll go this week. elbashagrill.com
Sofra Creperie, 1911 S. 67th St. in the Inner Rail Food Hall. I love crepes, so now that I know this has curbside delivery, I’m on my way. It has plenty of lighter options: Mediterranean, just veggies including spinach and my favorite kalamata olives; a classic club, with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and white cheddar; and even lox, with smoked salmon. Crepes are thin and light, so you’re not loading up on bread. That way you can indulge in the s’mores offering: All the taste without the campfire. sofracreperie.com
Greenbelly, 210 N. 114th St., 1405 S. 204th St., Suite 101; and 1917 S. 67th St. There are 23 — count ‘em — 23 salads on the Greenbelly menu, and that doesn’t count the build-your-own option. If you can’t find a healthy meal here, you’re not trying. Not sure why I’ve never been there, but when I do (soon), I’m going straight to the dill chicken salad. Next trip: the very berry salad. It also has a broad selection of pizzas and wraps (which come both in lettuce and whole-wheat tortillas). You could eat here once a week for a year and still not sample everything. And I’m willing to try. thegreenbelly.com
Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 36 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.