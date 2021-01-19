 Skip to main content
Takeout Tuesday hits the sweet spot this week
Takeout Tuesday hits the sweet spot this week

011921-owh-liv-takeouttuesday-ar02.JPG

Moist and rich chocolate cake is a highlight at Austin’s Steaks and Saloons near 168th Street and West Center Road.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

The post-holiday letdown is real. I don’t know about you, but I miss the decorations, the festive music and especially the anticipation.

For many of us, it feels like forever until Valentine’s Day.

We’re trying to compensate with exercise, sleep and healthy eating, but we still have the blahs.

So we’re unofficially declaring this “Eat Dessert First Day.”

Coincidentally (not), it’s on Takeout Tuesday. Enjoy while you can, for tomorrow, it’s back to austerity.

Austin’s Steaks and Saloon, 16920 Wright Plaza. I reviewed this steakhouse after it opened in 2019 as a revamped version of an Omaha classic, and one of the things I loved was the huge hunk of moist and rich chocolate cake my husband and I shared. The frosting was creamy and cravable. It’s the perfect pandemic panacea. (The entrees here are pretty good, too). austinssteaksandsaloon.com

151905 cm-sliceTED03

Vanilla ice cream mixed with pieces of Butterfinger candy bar, one of the rich and decadent desserts at Ted & Wally’s.

Ted & Wally’s, 6023 Maple St. and 1120 Jackson St. Omaha has several excellent locally owned ice cream shops, and this 35-year-old store is a veteran. The ice cream is rich and decadent, with 20% butterfat. The shop also pairs with other Omaha businesses for signature sundaes; the raspberry chocolate chip cookie version features pastry from the Black Bottom Biscotti Bakery. As a bonus, the Benson shop is also home to the Taste of New Orleans Cajun cafe. tedandwallys.com

011921-owh-new-takeouttuesday

Chocolate-dipped crème brûlée is served with mixed berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce and a wafer at Tavern 180, 203 N. 180th St.

Tavern 180, 203 N. 180th St. One of my favorite desserts is crème brûlée, and it looks like Tavern 180 has a doozy. The silky custard is topped with burnt sugar, dipped in chocolate and served with mixed berries, raspberry sauce, whipped cream and a wafer. An employee said the restaurant’s strawberry streusel and cinnamon rolls are also popular. I’m not taking her word for it; I’m making the trip there today. tavern180.com

Bernie’s Original Pizza Parlor, 13522 Cottner St. Apple pie pizza? Can’t wait to try it. Bernie’s has been getting social media raves for its apple streusel disks. Take one home, get out the caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream, and you’re set. “Best $5 I ever spent,” one commenter said. It also has homemade brownies and, oh yeah, traditional savory pizza as well. www.facebook.com/Berniespizzamillard

Dolce (copy)

Dolci bakers make ricotta cannoli from an old family recipe.

Dolci, 1003 Howard St. If streusel pie after traditional pizza doesn’t strike your fancy, maybe Italian desserts made from family recipes will. This Old Market takeout dessert nook serves biscotti, cannoli and tiramisu, all house-made. It also has soft-serve vanilla ice cream that can be swirled with other flavors or enhanced with candy mix-ins. Yum. dolcioldmarket.com

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

