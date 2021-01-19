Takeout Tuesday hits the sweet spot this week

The post-holiday letdown is real. I don’t know about you, but I miss the decorations, the festive music and especially the anticipation.

For many of us, it feels like forever until Valentine’s Day.

We’re trying to compensate with exercise, sleep and healthy eating, but we still have the blahs.

So we’re unofficially declaring this “Eat Dessert First Day.”

Coincidentally (not), it’s on Takeout Tuesday. Enjoy while you can, for tomorrow, it’s back to austerity.

Austin’s Steaks and Saloon, 16920 Wright Plaza. I reviewed this steakhouse after it opened in 2019 as a revamped version of an Omaha classic, and one of the things I loved was the huge hunk of moist and rich chocolate cake my husband and I shared. The frosting was creamy and cravable. It’s the perfect pandemic panacea. (The entrees here are pretty good, too). austinssteaksandsaloon.com