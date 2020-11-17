Takeout Tuesday is back. Here are five options that require little contact

It appears that people still want their favorite Omaha-area restaurants to offer takeout.

A recent social media post about the issue had well over 500 respondents. Many said that although they hadn’t been in a dining room since March, they were still ordering takeout at least once a week.

Others said they wanted the takeout option to remain even though they had been back at restaurants.

Because of that — and swelling coronavirus numbers — it’s time to revive Takeout Tuesday.

Today’s restaurants each have options to order and pay online, and offer curbside delivery, super-quick takeout or both, resulting in little to no contact.

Ling’s Asian Cuisine, 6090 S. 157th St.

This is my new favorite Asian restaurant. I would keep going back for the large and perfectly cooked pan-fried pork dumplings, but the entrees are every bit as good. The red curry chicken and pan-fried noodles with roast pork and shrimp are especially fresh and flavorful. And it all was hot after a 20-minute trip from 156th and Harrison Streets to 84th and Pacific Streets. These folks are takeout artists.

lingsasiancuisine.com