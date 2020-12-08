Takeout Tuesday is extra cheesy today

These festive chocolate bombs will make hot cocoa time a joy for your holiday crew.

We’ve been watching a lot of sappy Christmas movies lately.

So far, we’ve chosen a couple in which enemies become frenemies and then spouses.

And a couple in which a villain threatens the holiday, notably Dolly Parton’s “Christmas on the Square” featuring Christine Baranski as the meanest woman in Fullerville. It’s unapologetically sentimental and just plain enjoyable.

It occurred to me that there’s a perfect food — symbolic, even — to serve for a holiday movie fest: cheese. Everybody loves it.

Pair it with macaroni, and you have this week’s Takeout Tuesday. Grab your jammies, set up a TV tray and make 2020 disappear for a while.

Leadbelly, 3201 Farnam St. The mac and cheese here is creamy and craveable. Add bits of the restaurant’s candied bacon, and it’s perfect. For a more exotic take, try the Crab Rangoon Mac. Takeout but no delivery. getleaded.com