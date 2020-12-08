 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Takeout Tuesday is extra cheesy today
0 comments

Takeout Tuesday is extra cheesy today

{{featured_button_text}}

These festive chocolate bombs will make hot cocoa time a joy for your holiday crew.

We’ve been watching a lot of sappy Christmas movies lately.

So far, we’ve chosen a couple in which enemies become frenemies and then spouses.

And a couple in which a villain threatens the holiday, notably Dolly Parton’s “Christmas on the Square” featuring Christine Baranski as the meanest woman in Fullerville. It’s unapologetically sentimental and just plain enjoyable.

It occurred to me that there’s a perfect food — symbolic, even — to serve for a holiday movie fest: cheese. Everybody loves it.

Pair it with macaroni, and you have this week’s Takeout Tuesday. Grab your jammies, set up a TV tray and make 2020 disappear for a while.

Leadbelly, 3201 Farnam St. The mac and cheese here is creamy and craveable. Add bits of the restaurant’s candied bacon, and it’s perfect. For a more exotic take, try the Crab Rangoon Mac. Takeout but no delivery. getleaded.com

Blatt Beer & Table, 10000 California St. in Westroads, 2835 S. 170th Plaza, 610 N. 10th St. The Blatt mac and cheese is more complex than some and, in my opinion, the crust of panko breadcrumbs and havarti sets it apart. Cheddar béchamel, chives and paprika make it among the best in the city. Takeout, no delivery. blattbeer.com

Wilson & Washburn, 1407 Harney St. The gruyère cheese in its mac and cheese gives it a distinctive and delicious edge. It also has mozzarella and smoked gouda and a truffle panko crust. The menu here has a lot of great offerings, but I usually can’t resist the mac. Takeout with curbside pickup. wilsonandwashburn.com

West End Omaha, 1529 S. 203rd St. Social media posts on Omaha’s best mac alerted me to this bar that serves small plates. The mac and cheese sounds wonderful, made with smoked gouda and bacon and — the clincher — topped with brown butter panko. My choice for TT this week. Takeout and delivery. thewestendomaha.com

The Porch, 2327 S. 24th St., Council Bluffs. Facebook photos of its mac and cheese had me drooling. People rave about the steak mac and the buffalo chicken mac, which has a hot sauce drizzle. And you can build your own (and get as carried away as you want). Takeout with curbside pickup. facebook.com/theporchcb/Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 36 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert