Tasty Pizza prepares to open second location in Omaha

Tasty Pizza is opening a second Omaha location, according to its Facebook page.
The new outlet will be at 60th Street and Woolworth Avenue in the former Boyd and Charlies BBQ, which occupied the space for about 2½ years. Before that, it was a Classic Golf store.
A new sign for Tasty Pizza already is hanging above the entrance.
The original Tasty, near 54th and Leavenworth Streets, opened in 2014 as Tasty Pastry and changed its name a couple of years later. It will remain in business, the Facebook post said.
An employee at the original shop estimated that the new location could be ready to open in about three weeks. It will be substantially larger than the original, which is in a small house.
It will operate the same hours as the original, the employee said: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.
Tasty Pizza is known for its homemade crust, traditional pies and specialties such as bacon Gouda and buffalo chicken pizzas.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.