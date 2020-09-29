Tasty Pizza prepares to open second location in Omaha

Tasty Pizza is opening a second Omaha location, according to its Facebook page.

The new outlet will be at 60th Street and Woolworth Avenue in the former Boyd and Charlies BBQ, which occupied the space for about 2½ years. Before that, it was a Classic Golf store.

A new sign for Tasty Pizza already is hanging above the entrance.

The original Tasty, near 54th and Leavenworth Streets, opened in 2014 as Tasty Pastry and changed its name a couple of years later. It will remain in business, the Facebook post said.

An employee at the original shop estimated that the new location could be ready to open in about three weeks. It will be substantially larger than the original, which is in a small house.

It will operate the same hours as the original, the employee said: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Tasty Pizza is known for its homemade crust, traditional pies and specialties such as bacon Gouda and buffalo chicken pizzas.