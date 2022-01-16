'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

Over the holidays, I finished reading “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
The book is set in 1954 and Emmett Watson has just finished a stint on a juvenile work farm in Salina, Kansas. He’s returning home to a fictitious Nebraska town not far from the Lincoln Highway.
His mother left the family years before and his father recently passed away.
Emmett’s plan was to pick up his 8-year-old brother, Billy, and drive the Lincoln Highway to San Francisco to start a new life. Little did he know, two friends from the work farm — Duchess and Woolly — stowed away in the trunk of the warden’s car.
Duchess and Woolly have a plan of their own that takes them all to New York. On their last night together, Duchess made his friends Fettucine Mio Amore.
As a lover of most any Italian dish, I immediately sought out a recipe which I found on Towles’ website. He says the dish is an homage to an old friend and that it’s a family favorite.
After making the dish for my family, we can definitely see why.
Fettucine Mio Amore
Serves 4
¼ cup olive oil
1 large or two small onions, halved and thinly sliced
1 pound of smoked American bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch strips
1 bay leaf
¾ cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
¾ cup crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce (and not an ounce more!)
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese
12 ounces fettuccine, preferably fresh
1. In a 12-inch pan, over medium-high heat cook the onions in the olive oil until soft and translucent, then set the onions aside.
2. In the same pan, fry the bacon with the bay leaf until the bacon is brown but not crisp.
3. Pour off most, but not all of the bacon fat. Add back the onions along with the white wine, and let simmer for a few minutes.
4. Add the tomato sauce, chicken broth, oregano and pepper flakes. Stir and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer another 10 minutes. (Add a little more chicken broth as necessary, if the sauce is drying out.)
5. While the sauce is simmering, cook the fettuccine. Drain fettuccine and return to cooking pot.
6. Toss about a quarter of the sauce with the drained fettuccine and grated Parmesan. Divide the pasta among four plates, then spoon the rest of the sauce over the top of the pasta.
Adapted from www.amortowles.com
Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of the Year
OWH kitchen writer Kiley Cruse looks back at her favorite recipes of 2021.
Readers who enjoy cooking enjoyed these variations on a classic cocktail for Mother's Day, bridal showers — or really any day.
April is National Soft Pretzel Month and this recipe helped give readers a tasty reason to celebrate.
"Beautiful." "Amazing." "How did you do that?" This pull-apart pie is a head-turner, for sure.
Readers looking for a way to dress up their holiday breakfast dishes found this recipe and method easy and a keeper for their recipe boxes.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes readers could whip up a delicious treat for their Fourth o…
402-444-1375