'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

Over the holidays, I finished reading “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.

The book is set in 1954 and Emmett Watson has just finished a stint on a juvenile work farm in Salina, Kansas. He’s returning home to a fictitious Nebraska town not far from the Lincoln Highway.

His mother left the family years before and his father recently passed away.

Emmett’s plan was to pick up his 8-year-old brother, Billy, and drive the Lincoln Highway to San Francisco to start a new life. Little did he know, two friends from the work farm — Duchess and Woolly — stowed away in the trunk of the warden’s car.

Duchess and Woolly have a plan of their own that takes them all to New York. On their last night together, Duchess made his friends Fettucine Mio Amore.

As a lover of most any Italian dish, I immediately sought out a recipe which I found on Towles’ website. He says the dish is an homage to an old friend and that it’s a family favorite.

After making the dish for my family, we can definitely see why.

Fettucine Mio Amore



