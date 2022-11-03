The Mill Coffee and Tea to open first Omaha location

The Mill Coffee and Tea is opening its fifth location at 31st and Leavenworth Streets this December.

The newly renovated 1920s Art Deco shop will mark the first Omaha location for the Lincoln-based coffee shop.

The new location will feature a drive-through and outdoor seating.

“The Mill provides an important gathering place for a community, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to such a wonderful neighborhood in Omaha," Dan Sloan, president and owner, said in a press release.