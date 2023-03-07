Horror movie collectibles adorn the bar area at The Monster Club in the Old Market. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday announced the business' closing.
A statue of Stephen King's Pennywise the Dancing Clown stands amid tables at The Monster Club restaurant in the Old Market. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday announced the business' closing.
A statue of a gremlin from the movie "Gremlins" inside The Monster Club restaurant in the Old Market. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday announced the business' closing.
A statue of Lon Chaney Jr.'s Wolfman character from "The Wolfman" inside the front doors of The Monster Club restaurant in the Old Market. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday announced the business' closing.
A mural depicting scenes from horror movies inside Omaha's The Monster Club restaurant. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Tuesday announced the business' closing.
"The Monster Club as of today is indeed closed. We are devastated, especially because of all of you who have supported her at the beginning when we had the crazy idea to evolve Drastic Plastic, through Covid, until now," the post states.
Calls to the restaurant were unanswered Tuesday afternoon.
Located in the Old Market, the pub and family-friendly restaurant paid homage to horror in popular culture through its décor and menu. The walls were adorned with murals and posters of vintage and new horror films. Life-sized statues of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (from Stephen King's "IT") and a gremlin (from "Gremlins") were among those displayed in the restaurant from time to time.
