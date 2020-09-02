 Skip to main content
These new Chipotle locations in Omaha have a drive-thru
Chipotle

Two new Chipotle restaurants in Omaha have drive-thru pickup lanes.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Chipotle Mexican Grill at at 808 N. 102nd St. is the second of the chain's drive-thru locations in Nebraska.

The first, at 315 N. Saddle Creek Road, opened in June. 

By using the drive-thru, called Chipotlane, customers can pick up online orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant also offers takeout, delivery and limited seating in its dining room following Nebraska safety protocols.

Chipotle is known for its custom-made burritos. The company recently launched a “Complete Customization” app so diners who order digitally can get exactly what they want.

Both locations are open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

