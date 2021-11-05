Think it's 'nacho' lucky day? Think again. Saturday is National Nachos Day

Fizzy's Fountain & Liquors, 1408 S. 14th St. The nachos at this Little Bohemia hangout must be three times as good: They have three types each of beans, salsa and cheese. Plus cilantro crema and radishes. Fizzy's has something else going for it: It's open until midnight. fizzysomaha.com

Report In Pub, 12100 West Center Road. Fans on social media talk about the nachos at this friendly pub. They come with corn chips, egg, cheese, sausage, green pepper, onion and tomato, with verde sauce. Looks like breakfast burritos could have some competition. (You'll also find all-day nachos on the lunch and dinner menu.) reportinpubomaha.com

La Poblanita, 2322 S. 20th. This South Omaha gem' nachos are "100% best in town," says one Facebook poster. They're made on waffle fries, with steak, pico de gallo, a blend of six cheeses and an avocado cream drizzle. Clearly a meal, especially if you decide not to share. https://www.facebook.com/LaPoblanitaOmaha/