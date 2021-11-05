Think it's 'nacho' lucky day? Think again. Saturday is National Nachos Day

Saturday is National Nachos Day, according to nationalcalednarday.com. And it's the weekend. And there's football. If you ask me, that seems like a perfect combination.
Here are some places that can help you celebrate.
Stokes, 137th Street and West Dodge Road, 12th and Howard Streets. They have traditional nachos with cheese, chicken, chorizo, beans, pico de gallo and house salsas. But if you're adventurous, try the Aztec Nachos with blackened chicken, Aztec curry sauce, jack and cheddar cheeses, sesame soy slaw, cilantro, lime and guacamole. Yum. stokesrestaurant.com
Muchachos, 416 S. 11th St., Lincoln. Yes, I am sending you to Lincoln for nachos. Trust me. This place has gotten a lot of buzz on social media and ESPN. It offers pork or chicken queso nachos in regular and large and one size of slow-smoked brisket nachos with queso. Owner Nick Maestas has found success with his mashup of barbecue and New Mexican cuisine. It's definitely worth the drive. Many of you are headed to Lincoln anyway — and by mid-afternoon, you'll either want to party or drown your sorrows in melty cheese. yomuchacho.com
Fizzy's Fountain & Liquors, 1408 S. 14th St. The nachos at this Little Bohemia hangout must be three times as good: They have three types each of beans, salsa and cheese. Plus cilantro crema and radishes. Fizzy's has something else going for it: It's open until midnight. fizzysomaha.com
Report In Pub, 12100 West Center Road. Fans on social media talk about the nachos at this friendly pub. They come with corn chips, egg, cheese, sausage, green pepper, onion and tomato, with verde sauce. Looks like breakfast burritos could have some competition. (You'll also find all-day nachos on the lunch and dinner menu.) reportinpubomaha.com
La Poblanita, 2322 S. 20th. This South Omaha gem' nachos are "100% best in town," says one Facebook poster. They're made on waffle fries, with steak, pico de gallo, a blend of six cheeses and an avocado cream drizzle. Clearly a meal, especially if you decide not to share. https://www.facebook.com/LaPoblanitaOmaha/
Ramona's, 8510 N. 30th St. This North Omaha favorite makes nachos exactly how I like them: corn or flour chips topped with cheese and ground beef. For me, nothing else is really necessary, though I have been known to add fresh onions and pico de gallo when I make them at home. Ramona's also has nachos with "the works": beans, tomatoes, guacamole, black olives and sour cream. https://www.facebook.com/Ramonas-Mexican-Restaurant
Rivera's Mexican Food, 12051 Blondo St. Sparky's Nachos sound like joy on a plate: corn chips topped with adobo roasted chicken, nacho sauce, pico de gallo, black beans and melted cheese, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream sauce. I think I'll order this and call it a sharable salad. riverasmf.com
Taco John's, nine locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area. In celebration of National Nachos Day, the chain is offering $3 off its Super Nachos or Super Potato Olés all day on Saturday to diners who show a coupon from the Taco John's app. To find a store, go to locations.tacojohns.com/search.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267