This easy-to-make peach salsa recipe works as an appetizer and topper for fish, pork

A friend has dubbed the tree in her yard “The Most Prolific Peach Tree in History.” Laden with so many peaches this year, she sent out an SOS asking people to come relieve the tree of its excess fruit.
I was happy to oblige.
With garden tomatoes popping and a fridge full of peaches, I decided to try making peach salsa for the first time. I was torn between fresh or canned — so, why not both?
The sweet peaches and tomatoes marry well with the heat from jalapenos in both recipes. Pro tip: remember to wear gloves when dicing jalapenos or the capsaicin that’s released will cause a burning sensation on your hands and anything you touch (don’t rub your eyes!)
Both of these recipes call for cilantro, but it can be left out if you are sensitive.
Fresh Peach Salsa Recipe
Peach salsa is a little less acidic than regular tomato salsa. Not only is it excellent as an appetizer with tortilla chips, it’s also really good as a topping for fish or pork.
2 cups tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 sweet bell pepper, seeded and finely diced
2 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced
½ medium onion, finely diced
3½ cups peaches, diced
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
1. Chop tomatoes in ¼-inch dice and transfer them to a large bowl.
2. Finely chop seeded pepper and jalapeños. Finely chop the onion and transfer all your veggies to the bowl.
3. Dice the peaches — slightly larger than the tomatoes to give them more of the center stage in this salsa. Transfer peaches to your bowl.
4. Add chopped cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.
5. Fold everything together until well mixed. Taste and add more salt and pepper to taste if desired.
Adapted from natashaskitchen.com
* * *
Peach Salsa Canning Recipe
This recipe is the perfect mix of sweet and heat that is refreshing and so good you’ll want to make it again and again.
8 cups diced fresh peaches
4 cups diced fresh tomatoes
1 cup finely chopped red onions
4 jalapeno peppers, seeds removed and finely chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped
½ cup finely chopped cilantro
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (more for more heat)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
¼ cup honey
½ cup white vinegar
How to Make Peach Salsa
1. Blanch peaches and cool in sink of ice-cold water. Peel, pit and chop into small chunks.
2. Blanch tomatoes and cool in sink of ice-cold water. Peel, remove seeds and chop into small chunks.
3. In a large cooking pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered for about 5 minutes, stirring often. If the mixture is too thin, continue boiling for another 4 to 5 minutes or until enough liquid has evaporated and the mixture thickens.
Canning Peach Salsa Directions
4. Ladle hot peach salsa into hot jars within ½ to ¼ inch from the top.
5. Using a paper towel, wipe the rim to remove any residue.
6. Center lid and hand tighten. Repeat until you run out of salsa to fill jars.
7. Place jars into a hot bath canner. Process for 15 minutes.
8. Carefully, remove jars and place them on a towel, closely together. Then cover with another towel and allow to sit, undisturbed for 12 hours. Jars are sealed when lids are popped and curved down.
9. Once fully cooled, label, then store in a cool dark place.
Source: everydayshortcuts.com
