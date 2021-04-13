This Takeout Tuesday, bring home the biscuits and gravy

This Takeout Tuesday is for early risers. Or people who eat late breakfasts.

Or for those who want to save it to indulge on the weekend.

We’re featuring biscuits and gravy, a dish you probably shouldn’t eat every day unless you have a regular exercise routine.

The restaurants we’re suggesting are open early morning through early to midafternoon, meaning that most folks will probably have to pick up their food on the way to the workplace (or make a quick trip from the home office).

In my opinion, it’s a dish worth the drive — and a brisk walk after you eat.

Good Lookin’, 4919 Underwood Ave. I’ve been looking for an excuse to feature this new place in the former Baela Rose location. Social media foodies love it. The biscuits and gravy are filled with chorizo locally sourced from O’tillie Meats, as well as house-made sausage patties. The same chorizo gravy is on a superb-looking chicken-fried steak. You also can get healthy breakfast options such as a vegan hash. I’m thinking you don’t need an excuse to go here.