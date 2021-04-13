 Skip to main content
This Takeout Tuesday, bring home the biscuits and gravy
When Glenn Greet moved here five years ago, he discovered something disturbing: It was hard to find his favorite foods and other products from the British Isles.

This Takeout Tuesday is for early risers. Or people who eat late breakfasts.

Or for those who want to save it to indulge on the weekend.

We’re featuring biscuits and gravy, a dish you probably shouldn’t eat every day unless you have a regular exercise routine.

The restaurants we’re suggesting are open early morning through early to midafternoon, meaning that most folks will probably have to pick up their food on the way to the workplace (or make a quick trip from the home office).

In my opinion, it’s a dish worth the drive — and a brisk walk after you eat.

Good Lookin’, 4919 Underwood Ave. I’ve been looking for an excuse to feature this new place in the former Baela Rose location. Social media foodies love it. The biscuits and gravy are filled with chorizo locally sourced from O’tillie Meats, as well as house-made sausage patties. The same chorizo gravy is on a superb-looking chicken-fried steak. You also can get healthy breakfast options such as a vegan hash. I’m thinking you don’t need an excuse to go here.

Cafe Diem (formerly Karray’s Cafe), 9819 Giles Road, La Vista. Owners Steve and Deborah Jackson bought this eatery in 2020. Steve said he’s proud of their biscuits and gravy; the biscuits are house-made, and the gravy — unlike at some places — is super meaty. The menu also features breakfast casseroles, including the Lorraine, with hickory bacon, onion and Swiss cheese, just like my favorite quiche.

Harold's Koffee House in Omaha's historic Florence neighborhood. 

Harold’s Koffee House, 8327 N. 30th St. In homage to the heritage of its neighborhood, this restaurant offers the Biscuits and Gravy Pioneer Plate. To me, that indicates that it’s a hearty meal (as do the accompanying two eggs or hash browns). It looks like the operators have changed the menu since I last was there (pre-pandemic). Items new to me include a berry and granola waffle and breakfast nachos. Don’t leave without pie.

Sojourn Cafe, 7614 Main St., Ralston. When I reviewed this cozy restaurant in 2019, I didn’t try the biscuits and gravy. My loss. The other day, in fact, it had a special that speaks to my Louisiana days: Cajun andouille biscuits and gravy. In early April, it was Southwestern biscuits and gravy over hash. Everything here tastes homemade, and you can’t go wrong no matter what you choose.

Nite Hawkes Cafe, 4825 N. 16th St. This restaurant will celebrate its 80th birthday next year, and has been operated by four generations of the Hawkes family. It’s a hidden gem, and it gets love on social media for its biscuits and gravy, among other things. You’ll find the dish under Hometown Favorites on the menu, and I guarantee that you’ll be shocked by the price. Even a super-sized order is super-reasonable. It also has Texas Toast French Toast. I’m up for that.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

